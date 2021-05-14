Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

