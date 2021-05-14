Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

CRBP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 186,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849,455. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $210.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

