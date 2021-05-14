CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) received a €15.00 ($17.65) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s current price.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CORESTATE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

ETR CCAP opened at €11.11 ($13.07) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.31. The stock has a market cap of $285.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. CORESTATE Capital has a fifty-two week low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a fifty-two week high of €24.24 ($28.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.