Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.
Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,205. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
