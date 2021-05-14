Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,205. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

