Cormark Increases Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target to C$3.00

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Shares of GEO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.38. 70,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,282. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.46 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Geodrill will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428,727 shares in the company, valued at C$14,490,474.89. Insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $219,361 over the last quarter.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.