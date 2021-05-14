CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

CRMD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.