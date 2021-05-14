Cornichon (CORN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,985.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $3,985.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00627646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00240175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.71 or 0.01207009 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,967,144 coins and its circulating supply is 17,725,296 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars.

