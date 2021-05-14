Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $45,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,516,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,418,000 after purchasing an additional 331,081 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,367,000 after acquiring an additional 573,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,260 shares of company stock valued at $342,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

