Cortex Market Capitalization Achieves $84.42 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $84.42 million and $6.44 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $584.32 or 0.01170488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00115660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063868 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

