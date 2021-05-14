Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $28.06 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises 3.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.23% of Texas Pacific Land worth $28,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $27.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,684.56. 470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,088. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,588.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,040.02. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

