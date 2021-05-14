Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 0.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.84.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

