Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 35,553 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 0.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,298,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $198.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.19. The company had a trading volume of 316,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.