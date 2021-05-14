Cortland Associates Inc. MO Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.68. 22,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,653. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.