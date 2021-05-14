Cortland Associates Inc. MO Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $46.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,308.34. The company had a trading volume of 45,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,261.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,966.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

