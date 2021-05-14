Cosmos Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $26.45 or 0.00053508 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $5.57 billion and approximately $725.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,772.67 or 1.00689270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00249194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001006 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004435 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.