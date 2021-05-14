Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.58

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.58 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 58.79 ($0.77). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.76), with a volume of 1,424,621 shares.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The stock has a market cap of £160.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Also, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24).

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

