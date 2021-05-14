CoTrader (COT) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 29% lower against the dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $27,232.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.01184278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00115006 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063242 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

