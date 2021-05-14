COVA (COVA) Price Down 8.3% This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, COVA has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $339,573.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00092929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.65 or 0.01169858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00115251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063347 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.