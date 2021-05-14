COVIR.IO (CVR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,437.00

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 65.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for $127.03 or 0.00251538 BTC on major exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $2,437.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00636385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00239128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.37 or 0.01210633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00037538 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

