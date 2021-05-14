COVIR.IO (CVR) Price Reaches $105.24

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $2,458.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for approximately $105.24 or 0.00212006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00098068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00596199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00244138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.26 or 0.01215275 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.28 or 0.01227398 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

