COVIR.IO (CVR) Price Tops $127.03

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 65.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $2,437.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for $127.03 or 0.00251538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00636385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00239128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.37 or 0.01210633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00037538 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO launched on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

