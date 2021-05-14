Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 4,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,806. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

