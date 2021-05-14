Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0013

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $60,246.19 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,405.35 or 1.00013657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $768.78 or 0.01556279 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.50 or 0.00735842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.96 or 0.00398707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00243663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006146 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.