Cred (LBA) Hits Market Cap of $6.22 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $999,146.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00092582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.53 or 0.01169052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067639 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00109583 BTC.

LBA is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

