Credit Suisse Group Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $164.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.84.

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.73. 157,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 937.5% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 601.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 99,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $5,085,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

