Credit Suisse Group Increases Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $68.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOOS. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Canada Goose stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,330,000. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,865,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,721,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

