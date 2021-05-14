Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 445 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 445 price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 415.45.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

