Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $3.36 billion and $9.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00011807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,238.68 or 0.99803354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00053591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00245623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004394 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

