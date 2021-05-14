Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0869 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $19.41 million and approximately $917,346.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00022578 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

