Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cricut from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $24,868,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $9,895,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $7,819,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $1,781,000.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,558. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

