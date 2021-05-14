Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cricut stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

