Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $21.99. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cricut shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 1,760 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRCT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $7,819,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

