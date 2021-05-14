Critical Analysis: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares QIAGEN and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 11.18% 17.51% 8.44% INmune Bio N/A -41.18% -39.34%

43.6% of QIAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QIAGEN and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 0 5 9 0 2.64 INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

QIAGEN currently has a consensus price target of $60.76, suggesting a potential upside of 29.88%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 116.77%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QIAGEN and INmune Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $1.53 billion 6.99 -$41.46 million $1.43 32.71 INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -13.04

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QIAGEN. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

QIAGEN has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QIAGEN beats INmune Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. The company offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. It offers predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, whole genome amplification, etc.; bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Amgen Inc.; CLIA-certified laboratories; NuProbe Global; and Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc. focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

