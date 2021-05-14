Critical Contrast: GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GenMark Diagnostics and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics 0 5 0 0 2.00 Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63

GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $22.01, indicating a potential downside of 8.43%. Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.55%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02% Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GenMark Diagnostics and Pulmonx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 19.96 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -29.32 Pulmonx $32.60 million 41.62 -$20.70 million N/A N/A

Pulmonx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GenMark Diagnostics.

Summary

Pulmonx beats GenMark Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company also offers Blood Culture Identification Gram-Positive and Negative panel, Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen panel, and ePlex Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel. In addition, it provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. Further, the company offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, thrombophilia risk test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test and eSensor SARS-CoV-2 Test. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

