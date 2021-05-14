CROAT Market Cap Tops $265,671.82 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $265,671.82 and $128.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,095,256 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.