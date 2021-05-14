Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CROMF) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $16.00 to $17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/23/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/21/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $16.25 to $16.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.50 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CROMF stock remained flat at $$13.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

