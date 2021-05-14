CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.52.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $183.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $251.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

