Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

CCI traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.90.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

