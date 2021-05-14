Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

CRKN stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

