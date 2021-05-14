Crowns Reaches Market Cap of $26.30 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Crowns has a market cap of $26.30 million and $4.28 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowns has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $22.61 or 0.00044432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00091885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.24 or 0.01187531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00063519 BTC.

About Crowns

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,163,211 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

