Crowny (CRWNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.70 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $7.70 million and $247,095.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00629236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00239066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005080 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.63 or 0.01203126 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

