Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $96.09 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $4.14 billion and approximately $96.09 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $593.86 or 0.01201367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00068536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00115748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

