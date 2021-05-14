Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Hits Market Cap of $16,181.22

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 199.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 70.9% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $16,181.22 and $72,646.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.35 or 0.01185648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00068699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00113795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063203 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

