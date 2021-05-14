CryptoFranc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59,689.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $59,689.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $602.68 or 0.01183935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00113579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063386 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

