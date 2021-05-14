Crypton Hits 1-Day Volume of $447.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Crypton has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a market cap of $598,791.72 and $447.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00092877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.27 or 0.00604452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00092793 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019872 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00239499 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,775,994 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

