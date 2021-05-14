Cryptopay Market Cap Hits $6.11 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $593.86 or 0.01201367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00068536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00115748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

