CryptoPing (PING) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $135.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

