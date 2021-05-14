CryptoPing Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.94 million and $135.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00093160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.78 or 0.00590554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00243079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004723 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.36 or 0.01178708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01201531 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.