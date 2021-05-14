CryptoTask Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 1% lower against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $369,261.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,579 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

