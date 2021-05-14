CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 261,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,310. CTS has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.